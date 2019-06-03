Rheana Lynn "BoBo" McNutt, 15, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. At the request of the family, no visitation will be held prior to services. Memorials: To the family, to help with funeral expenses. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Rheana was born on Nov. 13, 2003, in Greenville, the son of Dustin McNutt and Heather Bartlett.
Rheana was outspoken and vowed to be "fabulous." She loved spending time with her friends, shopping and getting her nails done. Though Rheana was somewhat of a daredevil, she shared a special, loving bond and connection with her younger brothers. There was no doubt that she loved her friends and family.
She is survived by her parents, Dustin McNutt and Rose Woolsey of Vandalia, and Heather Bartlett of Tennessee; siblings, Bailey McNutt, Cole Woolsey, Damyn Woolsey, Henry McNutt and Toby McNutt; grandmother, Brenda Hansen of Vandalia; grandfather, Don Hansen of Fillmore; grandfather, Dale McNutt of Vandalia; aunt, Robin "Nana" McNutt of Vandalia; uncle, Jake McNutt of Georgia; and several McNutt cousins.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 3 to June 12, 2019