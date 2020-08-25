Richard Arron Ishmael, 78, of Altamont, died at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Union Cemetery in Altamont, with Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating. Memorials: Western Rooters 4-H Club. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Richard was born on Monday, Oct. 13, 1941, in Shattuck, Okla., the son of Ralph and Viola (Baggs) Ishmael. He married JoAnne Carol Rados on June 29, 1967.
Survivors include two children, Lori (Mark) Camp of Altamont, and Neil (Monica) Ishmael of Ignacio, Colo.