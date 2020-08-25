1/
Richard Aaron Ishmael
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Arron Ishmael, 78, of Altamont, died at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Union Cemetery in Altamont, with Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating. Memorials: Western Rooters 4-H Club. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Richard was born on Monday, Oct. 13, 1941, in Shattuck, Okla., the son of Ralph and Viola (Baggs) Ishmael. He married JoAnne Carol Rados on June 29, 1967.
Survivors include two children, Lori (Mark) Camp of Altamont, and Neil (Monica) Ishmael of Ignacio, Colo.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 25 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home
College & North
Brownstown, IL 62418
(618) 427-3344
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved