Richard ""Butch"" Henry Warner, 70, of Brownstown, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, Illinois.
A joint funeral service honoring both Butch and Iva will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Liberty Christian Church in Sefton, with David Arnold officiating. A one-hour viewing will be held prior to the service. Burial will be in Post Oak Cemetery in rural St. Elmo. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Liberty Christian Church in Sefton. Memorials: Randi Warner Trust or donor's choice. Pagel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
It is recommended that the rules set by the CDC and the IDPH be followed regarding COVID-19. These rules include, but are not limited to, wearing a mask and practicing safe social distancing.
Butch was born on March 31, 1950 in St. Elmo, the son of John William and Donna Shirley (Sefton) Warner. He mar-ried Iva Delores Sickles on June 20, 1968, in St. Elmo.
Butch and Iva enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting trap-shoots, stock car racing, demo derbies and country music. Butch was a former member of the U.S. Army, earning a bronze medal. He was also a long-time member of the NRA. Butch was employed by Brownstown Lumber for 30-plus years.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Lee Warner (wife Stacey) of St. Elmo, and Randall Eugene Warner of St. Elmo; daughter, Cathy Jo Karnes (husband Owen Jr.) of St. Elmo; two brothers, Bill Warner (wife Althea) of St. Elmo, and Danny Warner (companion Tammy) of Brownstown; four sisters, Joann Miller (husband Terry) of Stewardson, , Jean Miller (husband Rick) of Altamont, Judy Thies (husband Bill) of Effingham, and Tammy Logsdon (husband Tom) of St. Elmo; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Donna Warner; wife, Iva Warner; and a grandson, Timothy Ray Warner.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.