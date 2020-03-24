Richard J. Bauer, 50, of St. Elmo, died at 6:58 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home after a 3½-year battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials: or HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Home Care and Hospice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Bauer was born on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1969, in Effingham, the son of John E. and Jo Beth (Jenkins) Bauer.
Survivors include his father and mother, both of St. Elmo; and significant other of more than 26 years, Carmen Hall.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020