Richard J. Halford, 71, of Pontiac, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Pontiac, with the Rev. James Wolfe officiating. Burial was at noon on Friday, July 5, at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, and one hour before services on Wednesday, July 3, both at the church. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Pontiac or donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Halford was born on Jan. 9, 1948, in Pana, the son of Errott and Jessie (Cothern) Halford. He married Janet Scoggan on Aug. 7, 1971, in Pana.

Richard was a proud veteran joining the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army in 1969 and served during Vietnam. During his time in the military, his unit received the bronze star before he left the military in late 1970.

He graduated from Sam's Technological Institute in Indianapolis, Ind., with an electrical engineering degree after his time in the Army, and he farmed with his father for 15 years and then became a food supervisor for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Richard was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontiac and the Corvette Club of Illinois. He enjoyed sports cars, aviation and gardening.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Sharla Halford of Vandalia, Crystal (Andrew) Jurgens of Mahomet, and Lora (Daniel) Rickett of New Orleans, La.; son, Arron (Bobbi) Halford of Ramsey; brother, Ross (Norma) Fish of Bingham; and grandsons, A.J. Halford, Colin Rickett, Parker Rickett, Jackson Rickett and Samuel Jurgens.

