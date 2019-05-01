Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Cox. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Cox, 74, of Vandalia, passed away at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Willowbrook Memory Care in Vandalia.

After his requested cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in Farina Cemetery in Farina at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: . Online condolences can be expressed at

Rick Cox was born on Oct. 8, 1944, in Sharon, Pa., the son of George "Rex" and Grace (Woodford) Cox. He married Jane M. Hubbard on Aug. 30, 1967, in Farina. Together they celebrated more than 51 years of marriage and raised two of their three children; their eldest child lived only 11 months.

Rick and Jane both graduated from Eastern Illinois University and began teaching in 1968. Rick was a dedicated teacher of social science at Patoka Community Unit Schools for 35 years. He sponsored student council, homecomings, proms, class plays and class trips during his time at Patoka.

After he retired, he enjoyed working in his yard, going to auctions, building model cars and collecting baseball cards with his son, Steve.

Rick is survived by his wife; son, Steven G. Cox of Collinsville; and daughter, Karin M. Cox of Pittsburg, Pa. He is also survived by three brothers, Jim Cox and wife Jackie of Terrell, N.C., Tom Cox of Lisle, and Jack Cox and wife Maggie of Prescott, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Laura Christine Cox.

