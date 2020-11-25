Richard M. Lowe, 97, of St. Elmo, died at 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Eff-ingham.
A private family service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, with Dan Laack officiating and military rites by the American Legion Post 420 of St. Elmo. Donations in his honor can be made to the Richard M. Lowe Family Scholarship, P.O. Box 82, St. Elmo, Ill. 62458 or the Cecil C. and Agnes C. Lowe Endowed Scholarship, McKendree University, Office Development, 701 College Road, Lebanon, Ill. 62254. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Richard Morgan Lowe was born on Sunday, Oct. 7, 1923 in Marion County in Foster Township to Cecil Charles and Agnes C. (Morgan) Lowe. He married Mary Smith on Jan. 14, 1946, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 1997. He then married Jean Herndon on Nov. 22, 1998, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 2007.
Mr. Lowe grew up during the Great Depression on a Southern Illinois farm, then spent World War II in the Navy. He served on the destroyer USS Wadsworth, which saw action in several of the most important naval battles in the Pacific theater. Following the war, he returned to Illinois, went to college on the G.I. Bill and spent a long and productive career teaching ag and ag business courses both at the high school level and to farmers in the St. Elmo area of Southern Illinois. In that capacity, he helped modernize Illinois farming dur-ing an era when farm yields were exploding. He was a member of the St. Elmo United Methodist Church, American Legion and Lions Club. Richard participated in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Oral History Project and this can be enjoyed by clicking on the following link: https://www2.illinois.gov/alplm/library/collections/OralHistory/VeteransRemember/worldwarII/Pages/Lowe
,-Richard.aspx.
Richard is survived by his sons, Chuck (Beth) Lowe of McGregor, Texas, Bob Lowe of St. Elmo, and John Lowe of St. Elmo; daughter, Anna Lowe and Michael Saunders of Seattle, Wash.; stepchildren, Bud and Sheila Himes of St. Elmo; brother, Carrol (Peggy) Lowe; sisters: Mary Lowe Rogers, Doris Lowe Young and Clara Lowe Packard; nine grandchildren,; eight stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-stepgrandchildren; one great-great-stepgrandchild; and14 nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Lowe; a sister, Dorothy Lowe Katayama; sisters-in-law, Donna Brown Lowe and Dawn Thomsen Lowe; brothers-in-law, Melvin Rogers, Roy Katayama and Dick Packard; and a daughter-in-law, Betty (Shuester) R. Lowe.