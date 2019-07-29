Richard William Hawk, 75, of Vandalia, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: or the family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Hawk was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in Vandalia, the son of William and Beulah Leola (Houser) Hawk.
Rich was a former barber, at both McCarty's Barber Shop and Bud's Barber Shop. He enjoyed painting and flying model airplanes, fishing and being around his family and friends. Rich was also a member of First Baptist Church of Vandalia.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Yakel of Vandalia, and Stacy and her husband Trent Thull of St. Elmo; grandchildren, Niki Glidden of Vandalia, Elisa Yakel of Brownstown, Jessica Pulley of St. Elmo, Jayla Thull of St. Elmo and Trenden Thull of St. Elmo; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 29 to Aug. 7, 2019