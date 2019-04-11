Obituary



Rickie Joe "Rick" Sloan, 63, of Effingham, formerly of Vandalia, died at 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, with the Rev. Marcus Manley officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Altamont. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com. Mr. Sloan was born on Thursday, May 12, 1955, in Vandalia, the son of Leo Melvin Sr. and Eleanora Mae (Abernathy) Sloan. Survivors include his children, Alysia (Lantz) Wills of Beecher City; Adam (Kelly) Sloan of Orange, Calif., Erica (Kris) Biggs of Altamont, and Amanda Sloan of Effingham. Funeral Home Gieseking Funeral Home

