Robert D. 'Bob' Bone, 82, Smithboro
Robert D. "Bob" Bone, 82, of Smithboro, died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Services were held at 11 a.m. at Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be in Smith Grove Cemetery in rural Greenville. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.houghfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Bone was born on Oct. 18, 1936, the son of Roy and Dorothy (Williford) Bone.
Survivors include his children, Robert Bone and Rick Bone of Greenville, Connie Emmerson of Greenville, Yvonne Schragie of Greenville, Donna Welch of Pleasant Mound, Billy Bone of Greenville, Bobby Bone of Greenville, Lisa Hogue of Greenville, Nathan Taylor of Greenville, Joe Bone of Greenville, Brad Bone of Greenville and Angie Bone of Greenville.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019