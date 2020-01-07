Robert D. McKinney, 74, of Vandalia, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Columbus Baptist Church in Keyesport, with the Rev. Bruce Sasse officiating. Burial will be in Taylorville. Memorials: Columbus Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020