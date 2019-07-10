Robert D. McNealy died at 7:53 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown, with the Rev. Mark White officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before services on Friday. Memorials: The Family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. McNealy was born on Friday, Jan. 1, 1954, in Vandalia, the son of Robert and Margaret Ann (Rodriquez) McNealy.
Survivors include his companion of more than 20 years, Cheryl Vohlken of Mason; son, Michael McNealy of Vandalia; and daughter, Stephanie McNealy of Mason.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 10 to July 17, 2019