Robert Franklin Ward
1950 - 2020
Robert Franklin Ward, 70, of Otego Township, Vandalia, passed away at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Per Bob's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Arm Prairie Christian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.
Robert Franklin Ward was born on Oct. 7, 1950, in Otego Township, the son of Jeroame B. and Ruby Fern (McClary) Ward. He married Jessie Pearl Baugh on June 8, 1974, in Reno, Ill., and together, they shared 46 years of marriage and raised two sons.
Bob was employed by Burks Harwood Lumber, where he was an edgerman at the sawmill. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Vandalia and was also affiliated with Arm Prairie Christian Church. Bob was a very generous man, giving anything and everything he could. He had an avid love for working, hunting, fishing and watching Western movies, especially those staring John Wayne.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie Ward of Otego Township, Vandalia; sons, Tommy Joe Ward with Jennifer Engle of Brownstown, and Jeroame Lloyd Ward of Otego Township, Vandalia; brothers, Jerry Ward and wife Lynette of Altamont, and Danny Ward and wife Debbie of Brownstown; sisters, Suzanne White of Vandalia, and Margaret Robinson and fiancé Gerald Bolyard of Vandalia; grandchildren, Justine, Jace, and Jaxson Ward; and his beloved pets, Fritze, Top Cat, Guy and Baby Girl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ray White.


Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
