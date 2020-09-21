Robert Henry Runge, age 84, of St. Peter, passed away at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A private family funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Burial will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. A drive-by celebration of his life was held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday at Robert's family farm in St. Peter. The family would sincerely appreciate memorial donations over flowers; memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Debt Fund, St. Peter's Lutheran School PTL or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Robert was born on Feb. 10, 1936, in St. Peter, the son of Edward F. and Bertha O. (Grandt) Runge. He married Sandra L. Keller on June 29, 1957, in Effingham.
Robert served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1957-63. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and Farina American Legion Post # 411. He enjoyed farming, tinkering, traveling the world, golfing, going to auctions, playing cards at the tavern, going to Emma and Jalynn's volleyball games, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Steven Runge (wife Whitney) of Decatur, and Matthew Runge (partner in crime Alana Mitchell) of St. Peter; daughters, Becky Parker of Charleston, and Bobbi Hagen (husband Darrell) of Iola; brother, Edward Runge (wife Pat) of College Station, Texas; sisters-in-law, Nancy Runge, Dorothy Runge and Linda Richey (husband Paul); seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bertha Runge; one child in infancy; brothers, Clyde Runge, Wendell Runge, Calvin Runge and Carl Runge, in infancy; son-in-law, Barry Parker; one grandchild, Shad Parker; and in-laws, Charles and Wilma Keller.