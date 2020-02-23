Robert K. Haslett, 55, of Coffeen, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials: The family or Northside Christian Church in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Haslett was born on July 25, 1964, in Evanston, the son of Clarence Henry Haslett and Ellen Ruth (Smalley) Haslett.
Survivors include his mother, of Fillmore.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 23 to Mar. 11, 2020