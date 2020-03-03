Robert L. "Rob" Miller, 76, of Brownstown, passed away at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating and military rites accorded by Brownstown Post 9770. Memorials: Fayette County Health Department and Hospice or a veterans' organization of donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Miller was born on Friday, May 21, 1943, in Keyesport, the son of Chester and Opal (Hubbard) Miller. He married Carrie E. Sidwell on Feb. 26, 1982.
Rob served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam, from October 1961-Feb. 5, 1966. He was a member of Laborers' Local No. 1048.
He is survived by his wife of more than 38 years; son, Tony (Lisa) Gray of Patoka, and Robbie Miller Jr. of Carlyle; daughter, Debra (Gery) Long of Brownstown; brother, Charles (Lola Jean) Miller of Keyesport; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tim Gray; sisters, Helen Johnson, Audrey Lindsay and Clara Trickey; and one grandchild.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020