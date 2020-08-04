1/
Robert L. Porter
Robert L. "Bob, the Greeter" Porter, 71, of Vandalia, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Memorial services will beheld at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Friends may gather from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.

Published in The Leader-Union on Aug. 4, 2020.
