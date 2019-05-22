Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Osborne. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee "Bob" Osborne, 80, of Vandalia, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating and military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and VFW Post 9770 of Brownstown. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95.

Mr. Osborne was born on Sept. 17, 1938, in Vandalia, the son of Berthel and Hazel (Wilson) Osborne. He married Flora Eileen Kelly on Sept. 26, 1970; she preceded him in death on April 24, 2018.

Bob was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bob was a member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia, where he served as the sergeant-at-arms; Temperance Lodge No. 16 A.F. & A.M. of Vandalia; AINAD Shriner's Temple of East St. Louis; Old National Trail Shrine Club of Vandalia; Vandalia Country & Golf Club; and First Baptist Church in Vandalia.

He is survived by his sons, David Richards and wife Debbie of Johnston, Iowa, Kent Richards and wife Charesse of Streator, and Robert Osborne Jr. and wife Stephanie of Vandalia; daughters, Lisa and husband Rob Schukar of Vandalia, and Michelle and husband Barry Schaal of Lenexa, Kan.; brother, John Osborne and wife Janie of Waco, Texas; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

