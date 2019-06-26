Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. "Bob" Clark. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. "Bob" Clark, 89, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Fayette County Hospital ICU in Vandalia.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westfield officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Clark was born on Jan. 6, 1930, in Vandalia, the son of Everett Eugene and Myrl Marie (Crotser) Clark. He married Diane Gibbons in 1956. He married Patricia A. Craycroft on Feb. 5, 1994; she passed away on Dec. 4, 2000. He married Sara D. (Smith) McAllister on June 29, 2002 in Vandalia.

Bob was a retired regional finance manager for Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria. He was a U.S. Army Korean veteran, and member of First United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 95, both in Vandalia.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Lisa Applegate of Peoria, and Cindy Beckley and Bob of Durango, Calif.; stepchildren, Susan Casey and Darrel of Vandalia, and Brad McAllister of Highland; granddaughter, Jenna Beckley; stepgrandchildren, Mitch, Tessa, Casey, Braden and Xen; and several great-stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; a brother, Kenneth; and a stepson, Scott McAllister.



