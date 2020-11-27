The Rev. Robert William "Bob" Carter Jr., 84, of Vandalia, passed away at 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Brownstown, with the Rev. Olen Evans and the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded graveside by Brownstown VFW Post #9770 and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 of Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Brownstown.
Robert William Carter Jr. was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Springfield, Mo., the son of Robert William and Juanita (Sims) Carter Sr. He married Juanita Phillips on Feb. 14, 1958 in Ala., and together they shared 62 years of marriage and raised two children.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his service and formal education, he became a minister pastoring at various churches across the United States. His ministerial journey lead him to pastor Camp Ground Baptist Church in Ozark, Ala.; First Baptist Church of Breckenridge, Texas and Blackwell, Texas; Glen Garden Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas; First Baptist Church in Krum, Texas, Richland, Mo., and Glendive, Mont. He was the Director of Associational Missions in Vandalia, Lindenhurst and Granite City, and was an interim pastor at Marshall Creek Baptist Church, Odin; Temple Baptist Church, Vandalia; and Reno Baptist Church, Reno, Ill. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brownstown and was a chaplain for the Navy, attending the USS Kenneth Whiting reunions.
Bob was a very personable man. He was outgoing, friendly, social and loved visiting with the many people he came to know over the years. He always had a positive energy, and it was his goal to instill that positivity in those whom he encountered.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Angela and husband Greg Strobel of Brownstown; son, Eric Carter and wife Vicky of Springfield, Mo.; sisters, Donna Ellingsworth of Missouri, and Cynthia and husband Phil Becker of Iowa; brother, Steve Carter and wife Lori of Ark.; sister-in-law, Shirley Carter of N.C.; grandchildren, Pierce Strobel and wife Brittany of Brownstown, Joylynn and husband Eric Beckett of Royse City, Texas, Trevor Carter of Springfield, Mo., and Nathan Carter of Springfield, Mo.; and great-grandchildren, Alaina Strobel, Wade Strobel, Dante Beckett, Amberlynn Beckett and great-grandbaby Strobel on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Carter.