Rodney E. "Butch" Wright, 65, of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.
Services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey, with the Rev. Travis Warner officiating. Burial was in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation was held from noon until time of services on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Wright was born on Aug. 30, 1953, in Pana, the son of Genevieve (Worker) Harris. He was raised by his grandparents, Everett and Beatrice Worker.
Survivors include his sons, Marc Wright and Maggie of Ballwin, Mo., and Todd Wright and Amy of Shelbyville; and daughters, Nicole Wright of Flat Rock, and Andrea Gangloff and Shawn of Robinson.
