Rodney R. Funk
1965 - 2020
Rodney Ross Funk, 55, of Bloomington, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: Humane Society of Central Illinois. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Rodney Ross Funk was born on May 29, 1965 in Vandalia, the son of Robert R. and Una L. (Telford) Funk. Rodney was a data analyst for Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington. He enjoyed golfing and watching sporting events, especially the Fighting Illini, of which he was an avid fan and season ticket holder.
He is survived by his sisters, Carla and husband Mike Mathews of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Melissa and husband Dennis Hutchison of Vandalia; nephew, Denny Hutchison of Leesburg, Fla.; niece, Sarah Hutchison of Vandalia; great-nieces, Jubilee, Clementine and Amelia Hutchison of Leesburg, Fla.; and, of course, his feline friend, Comet.
He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
