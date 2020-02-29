Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Arnold Donley. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger A. Donley, 77, Vandalia

Roger Arnold Donley, 77, of Vandalia, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Revs. Thomas Kratzer and Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in South Hill Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church, 727 W. Gallatin St., Vandalia, Ill. 62471. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Donley was born on Oct. 18, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Arthur C. and Bernice M. (Strand) Donley. He married Dorothy M. Bennetss on March 21, 1946, in Minneapolis, and together they shared 55 years of marriage and raised three sons.

Roger served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam. He later became and electrician for Control Data Corp. in Minneapolis, Minn., and was eventually employed by the Unocal Pipeline in Patoka, from which he later retired.

Roger was a member of St. James Lutheran Church for 45 years. He was also a member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia; 40 & 8 Voiture Nationale, an honor society of American Legionnaires; and Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Brian Donley and wife Beth of St. Louis, Mo., Mark Donley of Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Kevin Donley and wife Tamara of Fishers, Ind.; brothers, Charles Donley and wife Margaret, Lawrence Donley and wife Debra, and Steven Donley and wife Cheryl, all of Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters, Sharon and husband Douglas Bakker, and Beverly Donley, both of Willmar, Minn.; and grandchildren, Calandra Donley of Mattoon, Aaron Donley of Fishers, Ind., and Amanda Donley of Fishers, Ind.

