Roger Dean Aukamp, 68, of Oreana, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his residence.
Services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Forsyth. Burial was in Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. Memorials: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 155 W. Forsyth Road, Forsyth, Ill. 62535. Online condolences can be expressed at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Mr. Aukamp was born on June 2, 1951, in Vandalia, the son of Leroy William Charles and Hilda Elelnora (Meyer) Aukamp. He married Bonnie F. Henson on July 16, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Roger worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He also worked at Maroa Forsyth Grade School part-time after retiring. Roger was a proud member of the UAW.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years; children, Denise Robinson and husband Bryan of Argenta, and Joshua Holsapple and wife Michelle of Oreana; grandchildren, Kayla (Sam Johnson), Bailey, Carson, Keegan (Ariahna) Robinson, Jacquelyn, Colton and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Riley, Brody and Emmet; and siblings, Dennis (Diane) Aukamp of Pensacola, Fla., Mary Aukamp of Vandalia, Sandra (Randy) Gelsinger of Brownstown, Steve (Cindy) Aukamp of Altamont, and Janet Aukamp of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019