Roger W. Krause, 79, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug.12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Roger Wayne Krause was born May 6, 1941, in Lincoln the son of Harold and Mildred (Gardner) Krause. He and his brother grew up on the family farm in Beason, and one could say that farming was his true passion, but Roger had many careers over the span of his life. He taught industrial arts in Mazon and Williamsville; owned and operated Krause Agrisystems; worked at Crane Packing; and ran Krause Electric Inc./Krause Developments Inc. before retiring. Before having their son, Doug, Roger was a Cub Scout leader; as Doug grew up Roger eventually took on the role of Little League coach. Roger loved music; he played trombone in high school and college, along with a band or two afterward for various functions. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting/fishing/camping, as time went on he developed an avid love for golf, and then, in his later years, he enjoyed working around the house. He could fix or build anything and rehabbed/updated several family members' homes!
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Georgia (Gaylor Bone) Krause of Vandalia; son, Douglas Krause of Waynesville, Mo.; daughter, Cheryl Newman of Belleville; stepchildren, Teresa Bone, Bonnie and husband Jim Barr, Mark Bone and wife Caroline, Matthew Bone and wife Jana, and Lisha Clary; brother, Gene Krause and wife Patricia; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, James Newman; and canine companions, Range-Her and Skeeter.
The family would like to give our deepest thanks to Emmy and Jessie from Lean on Me Caregiving for taking such good care of Dad these past several months.