Rollin Dudley Gathe, 64, of Seymour, Tenn., formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials: FAYCO Enterprises or Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95, both of Vandalia.

Dudley was born to Kenneth and Patricia Gathe in Taylorville. He married Suzanne Elam on March 2, 2010.

He retired from British Petroleum of North America, based in Patoka.

Dudley loved nature, fishing, hunting, woodworking and, most of all, his family and friends. He would help anyone at any time.

He is survived by his wife; mother; daughter Amber Gathe, Tagan Young, Chad and Travis Towler, whom he raised as sons; stepson, Broc Young; stepdaughter, Breanna Sasse, with three granddaughters; and siblings, Karl Gathe, Teena Yarbrough, Ted Gathe, Tricia Grandt and Amy Pyle.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, David Gathe.

