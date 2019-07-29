Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Louis Hoffmeister. View Sign Service Information Kull Funeral Home 323 North Olive Street Saint Elmo , IL 62458 (618)-829-5757 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Louis Hoffmeister, 82, of Altamont, passed away at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating. Burial will be in Altamont Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, both at the church. Memorials: Who Hoo Sisterhood, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont, Meals on Wheels or donor's choice. Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hoffmeister was born on Nov. 17, 1936, in Altamont, the son of Louis and Mildred (Brauer) Hoffmeister. He married Ruth Ann Blakely on June 15, 1958, at First United Methodist Church in Altamont.

Ronnie was a graduate with the class of 1950 of Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and of the class of 1954 of Altamont Community High School. He was the former owner of A&H Implement Co. and worked there for more than 50 years; A&H will be closed on Wednesday in his honor.

Ronnie was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, having served as an elder, trustee and a former member of the ALIS Board of Directors. He was a volunteer fireman with the Altamont Fire Department for 50 years, and was the fire chief from 1985-94. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Altamont Chamber of Commerce in 1986.

Ronnie is survived by Ruth Ann, his wife of 61 years; sons, Michael L. (Susan) Hoffmeister, and Bruce F. Hoffmeister of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Kevin Louis (Amy) Hoffmeister of Effingham; granddaughter, Kristi L. (Chad) Ingram of Effingham; great-grandsons, Brantly C. Ingram, Trenton Louis Hoffmeister and Logan D. Hoffmeister; great-granddaughter, Maddie E. Ingram; brothers, Dennis L. (Shirley) Hoffmeister of Oregon and Jerry L. (Cheryl) Hoffmeister of Altamont; sisters-in-law, Mable (Joe) Behles of North Aurora, Sue (James) Brackney of Washington and Bernadine Blakely of Altamont; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, James Edward Blakely.

