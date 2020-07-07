Ronald M. Etcheson, 70, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Hillsboro Area Hospital in Hillsboro.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Unity Baptist Church, Vandalia with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 84, Vandalia, Ill. 62471; Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation, 535 Dickey Pond Road, Vernon, Ill. 62892; or donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
He was born June 8, 1950, in Vandalia, the son of Maurice R. & Mary Jane (Schilling) Etcheson. He married Susan B. Culbertson on June 14, 1970, in Vandalia.
He was a retired state bank examiner; U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran; member of Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia; and served as a deacon at several area churches in the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife; and daughter, Katie Callahan and Mike of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.