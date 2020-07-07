Ronald Richard Rauch Sr., 80, of Schaumburg, on Friday, April 3, 2020.
A joint celebration of life service honoring both Tony and his grandfather, Ronald Rauch Sr., will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Vandalia Shrine Club, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children
or Vandalia Shrine Club. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Ronald was born on Dec. 17, 1939 in Chicago, the son of Carl Rauch. He married Carol Ann Lesniak in 1965; she died in 1993.
Survivors include his sons, Ron Rauch Jr. and Debbie of Vandalia, and Roger Rauch of Schaumburg; and daughter, Lisa Ann Glennon and Joseph of Sugar Hills.