Ronald W. Daisley, 78, of Vandalia, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Cen-ter in Vandalia.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held at this time. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Daisley was born on Aug. 20, 1941, in Milford, Mass., the son of Avery E. and Rena M. (Richards) Daisley. He married Pamela Kay Gunther on April 2, 1977, in Muskegon, Mich.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Gerald Daisley and Ronnie Daisley, both of Massachusetts; and daughters, Kim Daisley of Vandalia and Lisa Daisley of Florida.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 17, 2020.