Rosa Joan Simmons, 81, of Mt. Erie, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne. Burial will be in Travers Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Sunday.

Mrs. Simmons was born on Sept. 22, 1938 in Mt. Erie, the daughter of William Q. and Rachel E. (Gardner) Atwood. She married Donald Irvin Simmons on Sept. 11, 1955, in Lawrenceville; he preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2011.

Joan came to be the owner/operator of Mt. Erie Store for three years. She then worked at Champion Lab until she retired after 20 years. Joan was a loyal wife, patient mother, understanding grandmother and loving woman. She will be missed by many. She was always ready to listen to anyone's problems with a comforting word.

She is survived by a daughter, Vicky Hicks of Cisne; sons, Ricky (Cindy) Simmons of Salem, Jesse (Cathy) Simmons of Geff, Sam (Sherri) Simmons of Flora, and David Allen (Rita) Simmons of St. Charles, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Gerald, Layton, Loyde, Robert, Donald, Joseph and Lowell; sisters, Martha, Violet and Mary; and a son, David Michael Simmons.





