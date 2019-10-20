Rose M. Naab, 77, of Ramsey, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandlaia, with the Revs. Richard L. Corwin and Terry Sapp officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Union Christian Church, RFD Ramsey. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Naab was born on April 15, 1942, in Farmington, the daughter of Donald C. and Dorothy Pearl (Windsor) Nesbitt. She married Ronnie A. Naab on April 3, 1976, in Greenville.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Tammy J. Norr or Corsciana, Texas, Dawn R. Mentzer of Norcross, Ga., Jami Lynn Fetters and Butch of Neoga, and Tonya Steppan and Sam of Ramsey; and son, Kendall Lee Ray of Florida.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2019