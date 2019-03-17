Ross Harry Ballance, 89, of Patoka, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Health Care Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Day Macz Funeral Home in Patoka, with Minister Micha Schnautz officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Vernon Cemetery in Vernon. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Vernon Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.maczfuneralhomes.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Mr. Ballance was born on Jan. 1, 1930, in Vernon, the son of Robert Ballance and Susan Irene (Oates) Ballance. Ross married the love of his life, Billie Jean Evans, on April 29, 1965, in rural Vernon, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2009.
Mr. Ballance proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went on to become a member of the Patoka American Legion and the V.F.W. Ross was a lifelong resident of Vernon, where he worked hard to farm the land and raise his family. Ross enjoyed playing a game of pool and beating anyone at a hand of cards, and was known for always staying busy.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Karen Jackson and husband Rodney of Vernon; five cherished grandchildren, David Young, Daniel Young, Tim Haslett III, Jarod Jackson, Kadi Jackson; precious great-grandchildren, Annabelle Young, Elizabeth Young, Alexandria Young, Luke Hasslett devoted son-in-law, Curt Young of Vernon; and special nephews, Leon Ballance of Georgia, and Rod Doolen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughters, Joyce Balance and Royce Young; sister, Ruby Doolen; and brothers, Lyle Ballance and Glenn Ballance.
