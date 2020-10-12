Roy E. Cochran, 79, Altamont
Roy Eugene Cochran, 79, of Altamont, died at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
Private family services will be held on Sunday for Roy and Sue Cochran at Union Cemetery. Memorials: The Wright House Property, NFP or HSHS St. Anthony's Hospice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Cochran was born on Monday, July 28, 1941, in Cowden, the son of Earl and Gertrude (Barnes) Cochran. He married Sandra Sue Smith on June 3, 1961; she died on Sept. 26, 2020.
Survivors include his sons, Brett (Teresa) Cochran of Denver, Colo., and Bart (Susie) Cochran of Altamont; and daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Lester of Altamont.