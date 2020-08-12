1/
Roy Leon Bowen
1929 - 2020
Roy Leon Bowen, 90, of Sandoval, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Stonebridge Nursing Home in Benton.
Services will be held at noon on Friday at Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval, with the Rev. Larry Miller officiating. Attendance is limited to 50 people at one time and masks should be worn. Interment will be in Harrison Cemetery in rural Patoka. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services. Memorials: Harrison Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.maczfuneralhomes.com.
Mr. Bowen was born on Aug. 30, 1929, the son of Charles and Harriett (Terry) Bowen. He married Margaret Thomas on Jan. 1, 1948; she died on Feb. 25, 2008.
Survivors include his children, Marcia Dill and husband William of Benton, Roy Stephen Bowen and wife Pam of Kinmundy, and Bruce Bowen of Valier.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
