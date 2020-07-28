Russel Raymond Bogart, 93, of Vandalia, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Willowbrook Memory Care of Vandalia.
Graveside services and interment will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Bethlehem Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating and military rites accorded graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 of Vandalia and the Brownstown V.F.W. Post #9770. Memorials: Friends and Family of Fayette County Hospital. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Russel Raymond Bogart was born on Nov. 17, 1926 in Licking, Mo., the son of Henry and Dorothy (Floyd) Bogart.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II. Russel began his career as a self-employed truck driver, working in the logging industry. He then became a driver for Beaumont Lumber Co. for 30 years and worked well into his 80's before retirement. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pana.
Mr. Bogart is survived by his sons, Dennis Bogart of Licking, Mo., and Kenny Bogart and wife Kathy of Brownstown; daughter, Vicki Burtschi of Vandalia; brother, Carl Bogart; sister, Eileen Lynch; grandchildren, David Bogart and wife Kristin, Daniel Bogart, Denise and husband Keith Harre, Josh Bogart and wife Amber, Jenny and husband Ryan Schaefer, Paul Bone and wife Heidi, Jason Bone and wife Jennifer, and Tyler Burtschi; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Bogart; a sister, Margaret Beckham; and a son-in-law, Dan Burtschi.