Russell Burwin "Bur" Merriman, 98, of Fillmore, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at home, in Fillmore, IL.
Private family graveside service and interment, with military rites, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Merriman was born on Jan. 25, 1922, in Bingham, the son of John Henry and Ada (Landers) Merriman. He mar-ried Helen Eileen Otto on May 8, 1948, in Ramsey; she passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.
He was a farmer, World War II Army veteran and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by: sons, Larry Merriman and Anita of Ramsey, Mark Merriman and Jan of Fillmore, and Steve Mer-riman and Lisa of Vandalia; daughters, Brenda Cline and Mike of Joliet, Mont., Cathy Manning and Brent of Pawnee, and Carol Eickhoff and Danny of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Ward Merriman; infant sister, Norma; granddaughter, An-drea; and great-granddaughters, twins Emma and Ella.
Private family graveside service and interment, with military rites, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Merriman was born on Jan. 25, 1922, in Bingham, the son of John Henry and Ada (Landers) Merriman. He mar-ried Helen Eileen Otto on May 8, 1948, in Ramsey; she passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.
He was a farmer, World War II Army veteran and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by: sons, Larry Merriman and Anita of Ramsey, Mark Merriman and Jan of Fillmore, and Steve Mer-riman and Lisa of Vandalia; daughters, Brenda Cline and Mike of Joliet, Mont., Cathy Manning and Brent of Pawnee, and Carol Eickhoff and Danny of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Ward Merriman; infant sister, Norma; granddaughter, An-drea; and great-granddaughters, twins Emma and Ella.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union on Jun. 19, 2020.