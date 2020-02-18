Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Lee Arndt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Lee Arndt, 73 of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, with Jack Arndt officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until time of services. Family and friends were to meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for graveside services and interment. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Arndt was a member of Walden's Creek Baptist Church, where he loved to sing many gospel songs, his favorite being "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow." He loved to fish and took his family often. He knew where all the good fishing holes were located.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia Marsengill; brother, Jack Arndt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Ann (Robert) Garrison, Edna Mae (Scott) Alton, Jill (Gary) Graumenz and Linda Knebel; sisters-in-law, Lucy (Terry) Garrison and Joyce Arndt; and special friends, Dee and Jim Callicot, Cristine Pamintuan, Ladelyn Katniss and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Violet Arndt; brothers, Larry (Linda) Arndt, Donnie Arndt, William McKinley, George, Carl Jr., Bobby Elam and LaVerne; and sisters, Mildred, Etta, and Dolly.



