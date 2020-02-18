Russell Lee Arndt, 73 of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, with Jack Arndt officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until time of services. Family and friends were to meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for graveside services and interment. Online condolences can be expressed at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Arndt was a member of Walden's Creek Baptist Church, where he loved to sing many gospel songs, his favorite being "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow." He loved to fish and took his family often. He knew where all the good fishing holes were located.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Marsengill; brother, Jack Arndt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Ann (Robert) Garrison, Edna Mae (Scott) Alton, Jill (Gary) Graumenz and Linda Knebel; sisters-in-law, Lucy (Terry) Garrison and Joyce Arndt; and special friends, Dee and Jim Callicot, Cristine Pamintuan, Ladelyn Katniss and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Violet Arndt; brothers, Larry (Linda) Arndt, Donnie Arndt, William McKinley, George, Carl Jr., Bobby Elam and LaVerne; and sisters, Mildred, Etta, and Dolly.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, 2020