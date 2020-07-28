1/
Ruth Ann (Diveley) Weis
1941 - 2020
Ruth Ann Weis, 78, formerly of Brownstown, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Mo.
There are no scheduled services. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Braymer Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Weis was born on Oct. 3, 1941, in Vandalia, the daughter of Logan and Sleeta (Childress) Diveley. She married Leonard Weis on May 18, 1963, in Bethany Christian Church in Brownstown, of which she was a member. To this union, they had one child, Kathy Jo. They were married for 57 and lived on their farm east of Braymer until she entered GANH nearly 11 years ago.
Ruth was a graduate of Vandalia High School and worked as a desk clerk after graduation. She helped on the farm, and enjoyed cooking and making new recipes. Ruth always had a big garden and was proud of how much canning she did. Her biggest joys were her flowers and her hummingbirds; she loved watching them and keeping the feeders full, a tradition that continues.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Kathy Jo (Jeff) Petee; sister, Dee Dee Diveley of Brownstown; brothers, Roger (Darlene) Diveley in Mississippi, and George (Deb) in Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
