Samuel Edward Bauerle, 67, of Salem, passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Gary Bauerle officiating. Memorials: Douglas Veterinary Clinic in Salem. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Bauerle was born on July 25, 1952, in Pana, the son of Sheridan Edward and Verneil Mae (Williams) Bauerle. He married Nancy (Williams) Satterthwaite in 1991.
After obtaining his doctorate degree in law, Sam became a bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and then eventually opened his own law practice in 1981, known as Bauerle Law Office. He was a member of First Christian Church of Salem, American Bar Association and Salem Elks Lodge No. 1678.
He is survived by his wife; and son, Seth Bauerle of Westmoreland, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020