Sandra J. McFarland, 71, Altamont
Sandra Jo McFarland, 71, of Altamont, died at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
A private family graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Altamont with Roger McIntire officiating. Memorials: Effingham County Humane Society. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Sandy was born on Monday, Oct. 10, 1949, in Highland, to Maynard and Bernice (Clanton) Kuhn. She married Gary F. McFarland on June 24, 1967.
Survivors include her husband of over 53 years, Gary of Altamont; and sons, Bryan (Debbie) McFarland and Jason (Sara) McFarland, both of Altamont;