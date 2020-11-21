1/
Sandra Jo (Kuhn) McFarland
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. McFarland, 71, Altamont
Sandra Jo McFarland, 71, of Altamont, died at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
A private family graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Altamont with Roger McIntire officiating. Memorials: Effingham County Humane Society. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Sandy was born on Monday, Oct. 10, 1949, in Highland, to Maynard and Bernice (Clanton) Kuhn. She married Gary F. McFarland on June 24, 1967.
Survivors include her husband of over 53 years, Gary of Altamont; and sons, Bryan (Debbie) McFarland and Jason (Sara) McFarland, both of Altamont;

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home
College & North
Brownstown, IL 62418
(618) 427-3344
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved