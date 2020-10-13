1/
Sandra Kay (Ehrat) Brumfield
1948 - 2020
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Brumfield, 72, of Vandalia, formerly of Vernon, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Day Macz Funeral Home in Patoka, with the Rev. David Rogers officiating. Interment was in Vernon Cemetery in Vernon. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Vernon Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.maczfuneralhomes.com.
She was born on May 1, 1948, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, the daughter of Marvin "Corky" and Mary "Belva" (Henry) Ehrat. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Brumfield on April 6, 1968, in Vernon; and he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2019.


Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
