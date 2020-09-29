1/
Sandra Sue (Smith) Cochran
1940 - 2020
Sandra S. Cochran, 80, Altamont
Sandra Sue Cochran, 80, of Altamont, died at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials: Jolene Arendt Giving Fund or HSHS St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Sue was born on Thursday, July 4, 1940 in St. Joseph, the daughter of Leslie B. 'Tom' and Thelma M. (Higgs) Smith. She married Roy E. Cochran on June 3, 1961.
Survivors include her sons; Brett (Teresa) Cochran of Denver, Colo., and Bart (Susie) Cochran of Altamont; and daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Lester of Altamont.



Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
