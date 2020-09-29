Sandra S. Cochran, 80, Altamont
Sandra Sue Cochran, 80, of Altamont, died at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials: Jolene Arendt Giving Fund or HSHS St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Sue was born on Thursday, July 4, 1940 in St. Joseph, the daughter of Leslie B. 'Tom' and Thelma M. (Higgs) Smith. She married Roy E. Cochran on June 3, 1961.
Survivors include her sons; Brett (Teresa) Cochran of Denver, Colo., and Bart (Susie) Cochran of Altamont; and daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Lester of Altamont.