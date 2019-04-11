Sarah Van Horn, 95, of Sullivan, died at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Sullivan.
Private graveside services will be held in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: Donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Van Horn was born on Friday, April 4, 1924, in Greenville, the daughter of James Gilford and Cecile Elvera (Merry) Terry. She married William W. Van Horn on April 11, 1942, in Vandalia; he died on Oct. 23, 2006.
Survivors include her daughters, Joann Crossin and husband Robert of Springfield, and Janet Bratton and husband David of Sullivan.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019