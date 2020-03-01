Saundra E. "Sonnie" Buetzer, 79, of Ramsey, formerly of Macon, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Burial was in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials: . Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Buetzer was born on May 27, 1940, in Ramsey, the daughter of Emmit Woodrow "Pete" and Helen G. (Hopwood) Roberts. She married Russell L. Buetzer on July 25, 1969, in Ramsey; he died on Nov. 10, 1995.
