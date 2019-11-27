Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Bunyard. View Sign Service Information Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home Ltd 203 West Oak Street Greenville , IL 62246 (618)-664-0431 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Bunyard left this earthly existence on Saturday, November 16th after a hard fought battle with diabetes. He will be deeply missed by his children Cherie, Shawn and Garrett.

Cremation rites were accorded. Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home of Greenville assisted the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Scott was born on March 16, 1951, in Vandalia, the son of Paul and Elaine (Greer) Bunyard.

He grew up on the family farm south of Greenville, where his passion for farming and more specifically dairy farming began. As a young man, Scott was active in exhibiting Holstein cattle at local, state and national shows. He was also a successful breeder and marketer of Holstein Genetics. A bull bred by Scott and Paul named Bun-Yard Money Maker was leased to Curtiss Breeding Services of Cary and sired well over 6000 daughters worldwide. Scott left farming and began selling insurance and real estate in the early 2000s. He continued selling real estate throughout his life, as his health would allow with his final closing being just days before he passed.

Scott had a gift for making connections with others. He talked to everyone he met and through his persistent questioning often discovered a common denominator in this new friendship. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, quick wit and unique ability to remember dates and historical events. He was a die-hard Democrat and loved a lively political debate. He especially loved little kids and was never empty handed when meeting a youngster. His pockets were always full of suckers, gum, ring pops, bubbles and other trinkets, making him a hero in the eyes of a child. His presence will be deeply missed.

Scott is survived by his children, Cherie (Steve) Straub of Hartsburg, Mo., Shawn (Judy) Bunyard of Mascoutah, and Garrett (Sara Eyman) of Greenville; six grandchildren, Kayla Straub (Billy Walsh), Carlie Straub, Emma Straub, Jessica Bunyard, Jacob Bunyard, Oliver Eyman and Mason Bunyard; and one great-granddaughter Sophia Wagner.

He will be missed by his siblings Steve Bunyard of St. Louis, Nancy (Rick) Kidd of St. Joseph, Trish (Jim) Black of Sister Bay, Wis., Jan (Buck) Rogers of St. Louis, and Jill (Bruce) Butler of St. Louis and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

