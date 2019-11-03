Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Pathon Reeves. View Sign Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Seth Pathon Reeves, 19, of St. Elmo, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2019, in rural Effingham as the result of injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamonth, with Ed Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Autism Speaks. Online condolences can be expressed at

Seth was born on Thursday, March 16, 2000, in Effingham, the son of Albert Rendahl and Patricia Reeves.

He was employed at Walmart in Effingham. He was a 2018 graduate of Altamont High School and was currently a student at Lake Land College in Mattoon.

He is survived by his mother, of St. Elmo; stepfather, Steve Gill of St. Elmo; father; sisters, Telsa Johnson of Stewardson and Storm Rendahl of Oklahoma; stepbrothers, Lucas, Bryce and Tanner Gill of Kentucky; brothers, Zach, Kiegan and Justice Rendahl of Oklahoma, Derek Thoele of St. Elmo and Tyler Thoele of Altamont; stepgrandparents, Lauren and Betty Gill of Brownstown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

