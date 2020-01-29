Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Sharon Lee Myers, 73, of St. Elmo, died at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.Services will be held at noon on Saturday at Connection Church in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Tim Caraway officiating. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery in rural Beecher City. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Lutheran Care Center or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com. Mrs. Myers was born on Tuesday, May 28, 1946, in rural Beecher City, the daughter of John D. and Goldie (Tucker) Williams. She married Ronald Leroy Myers on May 28, 1966, in St. Elmo; he died in 2004.Survivors include her son, Ron Myers and wife Cheri; and daughters, Brandi Maxey and husband Michael, Sherri Einhorn and husband Jason, and Crystal Miller and husband Todd, all of St. Elmo. Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020

