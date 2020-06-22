Shawn Michael Barnes, 42, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of St. Elmo, passed away at his home on June 16, 2020, after bat-tling a prolonged respiratory illness.

Private family services will be held in the coming days.

Shawn Michael Barnes was born to Roger Barnes and Julie Ralston on Oct. 5, 1977, in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Shawn's family expanded further when his mother remarried Flemming Pedersen and his father remarried Sereta Thomas, a union that brought him two younger sisters, Amber and Heather. Shawn grew up exploring big cities and small towns throughout Florida, Louisiana, New York, Utah and Illinois, and sharing his time between his families. He completed high school in St. Elmo and went on to study massage therapy in Provo, Utah.

Shawn enjoyed working in holistic health fields that provided care and support to others. Although Shawn struggled with his mental health throughout his life, he remained optimistic, hopeful and loving. He continued to discover and learn about himself before finding his place in Arizona, near his mother and stepfather. There, he enjoyed the sun-shine, hiking and the natural beauty of the desert. Shawn recently returned to his passion of soccer and basketball, and on most days he could be found joining in a pickup game or assisting youth with practice sessions. He was strong in his Mormon faith and attended temple for spiritual guidance and fellowship. He was also a fiercely loyal friend, a protecting big brother, a hopeless romantic, an animal lover, a music enthusiast and a generous community volunteer, and he was always ready for a fun adventure. Shawn treasured spending time with his Ralston and Barnes families.

Shawn will be missed and cherished by many other relatives and friends from Illinois to Arizona.

Shawn departed in love from his mother and stepfather, Julie (Ralston) and Flemming Pedersen in Black Canyon City, Ariz.; father and stepmother, Roger Barnes and Sereta Barnes in St. Elmo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Amber Barnes and Jay Gordon in Florida and Heather (Barnes) and Scott Forys and daughter Charlotte in Illinois; grand-mother, Maybelle Barnes in Illinois; aunts, and uncles, Connie Barnes in Illinois, Bob Lowe in Illinois, Paul Thomas and Michael Perkins in New York, Jim and Sherry Ralston and children Alex, Jason, and Christie in Kansas, Rick and Zuzu Montoya Ralston in Georgia; and close cousins, Shannon (Lowe) and Ted Moss and children, Morgan (Lowe) and Steve Barrett and children, and Shawn and Ashley Lowe and children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Jo-an Ralston, and Robert Barnes.



