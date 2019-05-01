Sheila Kay Branum, 69, of Salem, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 6:27 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: . Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Sheila was born on June 8, 1949, in Vandalia, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Phelps) Dolly.
Before retirement, Sheila worked as a caregiver, helping several people over the years.
She is survived by her sons, Derek Branum and wife Jennifer of O'Fallon, and Travis Branum of Shobonier; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ron, Don and Jim Dolly; and an infant brother, Gary.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 1 to May 8, 2019